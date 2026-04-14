2 killed in Brooklyn apartment fire, FDNY says
BROOKLYN - Two people were killed in a Brooklyn apartment fire late Monday night, according to the FDNY.
What we know:
Fire officials said crews responded to a call at about 11:03 p.m. for a reported fire at 446 Kingston Ave., between Empire Boulevard and Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights.
An 80-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital, where both were pronounced dead, police said.
Emergency responders treated three people at the scene, including two civilians with moderate injuries and a firefighter who suffered minor smoke inhalation. All were transported to a nearby hospital.
The firefighter is in stable condition, officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by FDNY fire marshals.
The Source: This report is based on information from the FDNY.