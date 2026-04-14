2 killed in Brooklyn apartment fire, FDNY says

The Brief Two people, an 80-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, died after a late-night fire in a Brooklyn apartment building. Three others were injured, including a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation and is in stable condition. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Two people were killed in a Brooklyn apartment fire late Monday night, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

Fire officials said crews responded to a call at about 11:03 p.m. for a reported fire at 446 Kingston Ave., between Empire Boulevard and Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights.

An 80-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital, where both were pronounced dead, police said.

Emergency responders treated three people at the scene, including two civilians with moderate injuries and a firefighter who suffered minor smoke inhalation. All were transported to a nearby hospital.

The firefighter is in stable condition, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by FDNY fire marshals.