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2 killed in Brooklyn apartment fire, FDNY says

By
Published  April 14, 2026 8:10am EDT
FDNY
FOX 5 NY
2 dead in Crown Heights fire

2 dead in Crown Heights fire

FDNY says the fire broke out at an apartment building overnight Monday. 

The Brief

    • Two people, an 80-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, died after a late-night fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.
    • Three others were injured, including a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation and is in stable condition.
    • The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

BROOKLYN - Two people were killed in a Brooklyn apartment fire late Monday night, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

Fire officials said crews responded to a call at about 11:03 p.m. for a reported fire at 446 Kingston Ave., between Empire Boulevard and Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights. 

An 80-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital, where both were pronounced dead, police said.

Emergency responders treated three people at the scene, including two civilians with moderate injuries and a firefighter who suffered minor smoke inhalation. All were transported to a nearby hospital. 

The firefighter is in stable condition, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by FDNY fire marshals. 

The Source: This report is based on information from the FDNY. 

FDNYCrown Heights