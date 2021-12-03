Deadline for for N.J. residents to register for FEMA aid from Hurricane Ida extended

article

The deadline for New Jersey homeowners and renters to apply for FEMA individual assistance for damage and losses from the remnants of Hurricane Ida has been extended to Jan. 5, 2022.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Essex and Union counties will remain open until further notice. It was previously announced that the centers would permanently close on Dec. 4.

The extension provides more time for survivors living in counties designated for individual assistance including Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union, and Warren.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

The DRCs are located at:

Essex County: Kmart (Co-located with a Vaccination Center) 235 Prospect Ave., #9413, West Orange, N.J., 07052.

Union County: O’Donnell Dempsey Senior Community Center, 618 Salem Ave., Elizabeth, N.J., 07208.

Hours at both centers are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Register for FEMA Assistance

Survivors can also apply for disaster assistance in the following ways:

The most convenient is by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585 ) or apply via the FEMA app. The toll-free telephone lines are operating from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET, seven days a week.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available.

Visit a DRC nearest you.

