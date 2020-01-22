Dead homeless man covered in maggots found on subway train

article

A dead homeless man was reportedly found covered in maggots on a subway car in on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The body was discovered on an uptown D train on Tuesday at about 8:40 p.m.

Straphangers alerted police when the train pulled into the 59th St.-Columbus Circle Station according to the NY Post.

Video posted to Citizen App showed police standing outside a stopped train inside the station.

The man was sitting in a seat on the train and then fell over, according to the Daily News.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and taken away in a body back by EMS workers.

It was unclear how long the man, believed to be in his 40s, had been dead on the train.

Advertisement

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Foul play was not suspected.