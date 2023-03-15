De-Influencing: How social media stars are encouraging responsible consumerism

Influencers on social media have long been known for pushing products and promoting brands for cash or perks.

However, a new trend is emerging on social media, with the hashtag "de-influencing" gaining popularity.

The de-influencing movement is all about discouraging purchases, and it's gaining traction among social media influencers. In part, the conversation is around a rejection of overconsumption.

"It’s become another part of influencing," says brand collaborator coach Kahlea Nicole Wade. She has taken to social media to post about de-influencing to her followers.

Wade has been vocal about de-influencing on her platform. She believes that telling someone not to buy something is the same as telling them to buy it, as it's still a form of influencing.

Under this new trend, some influencers are advocating for their followers to swap expensive products for less expensive alternatives. By doing so, they are encouraging a cheaper purchase while still promoting products that align with their values.

According to social media expert Ruby Kristen, there are several factors contributing to the de-influencing trend. Firstly, the economy is a significant factor. With financial uncertainty on the rise, people are being more cautious with their spending.

Secondly, people are starting to question whether the products they're buying are worth the money.

Lastly, transparency is becoming increasingly important to social media users, and they're demanding more accountability from influencers.

The de-influencing movement is an interesting departure from the traditional influencer model. As influencers continue to encourage their followers to make more conscious and responsible purchases, it will be interesting to see how brands respond and whether this trend will continue to gain momentum.