De Blasio urging New Yorkers to conserve energy amid heat wave, outages

Mayor Bill de Blasio has urged New York City residents to reduce energy use in their homes or place of business, as a searing heat wave pushes the city's electrical grid to the limit.

"We need New Yorkers to take IMMEDIATE action," de Blasio tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "We need to avoid energy disruptions during this heat emergency. The extreme heat will hopefully break early tomorrow morning."

Con Edison has requested that customers conserve energy as well, reducing the use of non-essential electronic devices and appliances like clothes washers, dryers, dishwashers, and unneeded lighting as they make necessary electrical repairs.

As many as 1,700 people have been left without power due to an outage in Brooklyn.

A blistering heat wave has seen an "excessive heat" warning issued for the city, with temperatures expected to reach their highest point so far this year.

Cooling centers have been opened all across the city to help residents. To find the cooling center nearest to you, call 3-1-1 or visit NYC.gov/beattheheat.