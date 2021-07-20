De Blasio urges vaccinations, resists mask mandates for now

Mayor Bill de Blasio is making an urgent appeal to unvaccinated New Yorkers to get their COVID-19 shots amid rising infections and worry about the delta variant.

Health officials reported 576 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and that the number of people testing positive in New York City on a seven-day average is now 1.72%.

De Blasio pointed out that this isn't showing the whole picture.

"Because we don't have the deep testing efforts like we had in public schools," he said.

Officials say the delta variant has emerged as the dominant coronavirus strain in the five boroughs. Many medical professionals say increasing testing is key in efforts to track and monitor it.

"I think what we've seen in New York City as well as elsewhere around the country is a substantial decrease in the number of people getting tested," Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, an epidemiologist at Columbia University, told FOX 5 NY. "Therefore it makes it difficult to understand exactly what's going on in terms of this pandemic."

The ease of transmissibility of the delta variant has reignited the debate regionally over masks being worn when indoors. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's office said there are no plans to impose a mask mandate as of now. And New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday told CNBC that he hopes to not have to reinstate mask mandates there.

De Blasio said a mask mandate would be punishing New Yorkers who got a vaccine.

"I think it is a problem to say to people you did the right thing but now you've got to put your mask back on," de Blasio said.

But Council Member Mark Levine, head of the health committee, supports a mask mandate. Good Day New York on Tuesday asked Levine if he could force the mayor's hand to make it happen.

"I've been talking to folks inside the Health Department and I'll continue to do that," he said. "It's unclear if the City Council would have legal authority to legislate. I'm looking into that as well."