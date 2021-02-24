De Blasio says he won't enter private sector after City Hall

"I will not be going to the private sector to make a ton of money," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when asked Wednesday about life after City Hall.

In less than a year, de Blasio will be ending his role as mayor of New York City. Whether he'll run for another elected office remains unclear, but one thing is certain, he's not leaving the public sector.

"I have not made any plans yet for my next step. Right now, it's absolutely all involving the fight against COVID, at some point I'll figure out what the future may bring," said de Blasio.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

After a grueling 11 months of the pandemic, de Blasio said public service is a tough job but private sector work was "not who I am."

What is certain is early childhood education will always be his crowning achievement.

Advertisement

"My labor of love is the work we've done on early childhood education," said de Blasio.

He looks forward to the day when universal education is available to all 3-year-olds in the city.

"The fact that we've come this far makes me very, very proud," said de Blasio.