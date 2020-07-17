De Blasio, NYPD unveil newest initiative to fight gun violence in NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea introduced a new initiative to address the rampant gun violence across the city at a press conference on Friday.

“You will see increased foot patrols, as well as officers in uniform in marked police cars. We will also be overlaying that with increased technology, everything from cameras that are mobile to license plate readers and everything in between,” Shea said.

The city-wide violence prevention plan will focus on hotspot areas where the majority of the violence has been seen but will spread to any other neighborhood that sees an uptick.

So far this summer, Brooklyn and the Bronx have seen the largest spikes in violent crime, but there’s also been an uptick in shootings in Harlem and South Jamaica.

Meanwhile, clergy leaders came together in downtown Brooklyn Saturday to call on De Blasio to meet with community members to work towards a solution.

