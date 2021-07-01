NYPD stepping up security for Macy's fireworks, cracking down on drunk driving

The NYPD announced Thursday that they will be taking extra security measures to keep the Macy's July 4 fireworks show on Sunday safe, while Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city would be taking extra steps to stop drunk and drugged driving over the holiday weekend.

Anyone who wants to watch the event along FDR Drive will have to pass through metal detectors first, and will also be searched. No backpacks will be allowed, and officials say there will be a large presence of officers, uniformed and in plainclothes to prevent crime.

At the same time, as part of the Mayor's Vision Zero plan, the NYPD will focus on identifying and arresting impaired drivers during the entire Independence Day weekend and beyond across the entire city. The NYPD will also deploy specialized officers trained to specifically detect and take action against impaired, dangerous drivers.

"As is true each year, all facets of the NYPD will be working in unison with our government partners this holiday weekend to ensure that everyone who walks, bikes, drives and travels in New York City can enjoy a safe 4th of July," said NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster. "Our highway and patrol units are adding extra layers of enforcement, across all five boroughs. We’re raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and other poor choices. We’re asking all New Yorkers to share in the responsibility of keeping our roads and highways safe. Only by working together can we maintain one another’s well-being as we celebrate the joy of our nation’s Independence Day."

New Yorkers can choose from a range of TLC-licensed services to get home safely during the holiday weekend. Passengers can street hail or use apps to ride taxis and can connect with over 850 for-hire bases by calling a car service or tapping an app.

"As we celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, New Yorkers must remember to be responsible drivers. I’ll be working closely with DOT Commissioner Gutman, the NYPD, and multiple City agencies to ensure we’re keeping everyone safe this holiday weekend," said Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, Chairman of the Transportation Committee. "Drivers who decide to ignore the law will face severe consequences for putting other New Yorkers at risk. Let’s celebrate the Fourth safely and responsibly."

