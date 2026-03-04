Daylight saving time: NY waiting on these 5 states to make it permanent

article

The Brief New York introduced a bill to make daylight saving time permanent back in 2019. The law can't go into effect until four other states pass similar legislation. Only two states currently don't observe daylight saving time.



As daylight saving time approaches, the argument to make it permanent in the United States has resurfaced yet again.

What we know:

Last year, the New York State Senate introduced a bill to make daylight saving time the standard time throughout the year in New York State and New York City. It has since been referred to the judiciary system twice; once in January 2025, then again this past January.

In order for the law to go into effect, similar legislation must be passed in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

Lawmakers in all four states have made efforts to pass similar bills, but none have been signed into law yet.

Two states do not ‘spring forward’

Big picture view:

Hawaii and Arizona are currently the only two states in the U.S. that don't participate in daylight saving time.

Most of Arizona has remained on Mountain Standard Time year-round since 1968 due to its hot climate. However, the state's Navajo Nation does still observe daylight saving time.

Hawaii has used Hawaii Standard Time all year since 1967 due to its proximity to the equator.

The U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.

What is daylight saving time?

Dig deeper:

Daylight saving time requires most U.S. states and territories to set their clocks forward one hour on the second Sunday of March, and back one hour on the first Sunday of November.

It was first introduced on a national level in 1918 in an effort to conserve fuel by extending daylight working hours during the last year of World War I. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act to institute permanent time changes in the spring and fall.

What do Americans want?

By the numbers:

A 2025 Gallup survey found that the majority of Americans wanted to get rid of daylight saving time. Results showed 54% were not in favor of daylight saving time, 40% were in favor and 6% were uncertain.

Trump on daylight saving time

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump has previously said that he supports making daylight saving time permanent in the U.S.

"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t," Trump wrote on X in December 2024. "Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."

In 2025, the president called it a "50-50 issue" before calling on lawmakers to "push hard for more daylight at the end of a day."