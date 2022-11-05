Daylight Saving Time: Get ready to 'Fall back,' but could it be the last time?

Make sure you're ready to change your clock tonight or at least have your phone do it for you.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2:00 a.m. when the clocks will go back an hour. But will 2022 be the last time we do it?

The U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act earlier this year that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent in 2023. However, the bill is stalled in the House of Representatives.

Should the bill pass, we would still spring forward on March 12, 2023, but we would stay there permanently without ever changing the clocks again.

RELATED: Sleep experts say don't make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Health experts say the time change can have an adverse effect on your health, leading to complications like heart disease, obesity, and stroke.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters