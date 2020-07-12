Daycare centers in NYC reopen

New York City is taking another cautious step towards normalcy on Monday with the reopening of daycare centers. However, the coronavirus pandemic means that various new restrictions and guidelines will be in place to ensure that children are as safe as possible.

Inside the Arcadia Children's Daycare Center in the Fordham section of the Bronx, Educational Director Sue Sussman and her staff have been doing everything they can to make the facility as safe as possible for the 2 and 3-year-olds left in their daily care. The entire facility has been sanitized, with all surfaces wiped down multiple times.

“The goal is, first of all, to have the children start enjoying and learning and doing things again, and also trying to reassure parents that everything will be fine,” Sussman said.

Certain teaching tools at the facility that are difficult to keep sanitized, like puppets, stuffed animals and dress-up costumes, as well as small toys have been cleaned and locked away.

According to New York City guidelines, all staff and children will be temperature checked at the front door and escorts will not be allowed inside the classrooms as usual but will have to wait in the entryway and answer a series of questions about family members who may have had a recent positive COVID-19 test.

“It’s all new to all of us, and we’re going to do the best we can,” Sussman said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that allowing the city’s over 3,000 daycare centers to reopen will allow parents to get back to work and greatly help the city’s economy.