David Bonola arraigned on murder charges in Orsolya Gaal death

David Bonola, 44, the suspect in the gruesome stabbing death of a Forest Hills, Queens mother was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on murder and other charges, announced the Queens District Attorney's Office.

The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found in a hockey sports bag on Metropolitan Avenue near Union Turnpike on April 16.

Gaal, a mother of two, was stabbed more than 50 times before she was stuffed into a duffel bag and dragged for several blocks in an attempt to hide her body.

Bonola, of 114th Street in South Richmond Hill, Queens, was arraigned on a 13-count indictment charging him with two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of burglary in the first degree, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

"The defendant has now been indicted and arraigned on very serious charges and faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Judge Michael Aloise ordered Bonola back to court on July 7. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison.

Prosecutors said hat Gaal let her ex-handyman lover into her Forest Hills home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, after a night out with her friends.

The pair got into an argument and Bonola slashed her throat and stabbed her. The attack came after she asked him to leave multiple times, said prosecutors.