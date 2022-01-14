Dangerously cold wind-chills in New York area overnight

article

Wind chill advisories are in effect for parts of the New York City region as wind chills below zero are forecast for Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says that the New York City wind chill will be -1 degrees on Saturday morning. Newark's wind chill could be -2 degrees.

Long Island and northern suburbs could have even lower wind chills. Islip could be -8 degrees and White Plains could see -10 degree wind chills.

In Connecticut, Danbury could be -13 degrees and Waterbury -14 degrees on Saturday morning.

Mount Pocono in Pennsylvania could see a wind chill of -21 degrees.

Wind chill advisories have been issued for Orange, Putnam, and Westchester Counties in New York. Wind chill advisories are in effect for Fairfield, New Haven, New London, and Middlesex Counties in Connecticut.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour overnight.

The air is expected to be very dry, which could lead to cracking or bleeding skin.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter