Daily COVID cases in NJ reach nearly 2,000 for first time since May

Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday that he was extending New Jersey’s public health emergency declaration as the daily total of coronavirus cases reached the highest total since May.

On Friday, 1,994 new positive coronavirus cases were reported, an increase over the previous day by more than 850.

In response, Murphy said in a statement that he was extending the state’s public health emergency for an additional 30 days.

“Today’s new COVID-19 case count marks our highest daily figure since May,” Murphy said. “As we face a steep increase in cases, it could not be more important to ensure we have access to all available resources. Keeping New Jerseyans safe is our highest priority, today and every day.”

The state also reported an additional eight deaths due to COVID-19, bringing its total to 14,492.

Murphy also announced that he and his wife, Tammy Murphy, had tested negative for COVID-19 after two of his staffers tested positive earlier this week.