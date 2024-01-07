Curt Menefee to join Good Day New York as co-host alongside Rosanna Scotto

Veteran sportscaster Curt Menefee shared a special announcement on FOX NFL Sunday: He’ll be joining the FOX 5 NY family!

The award-winning broadcaster will co-host Good Day New York weekdays alongside morning news legend Rosanna Scotto beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto

Menefee will keep his FOX NFL Sunday hosting duties and anchor GDNY Tuesday through Friday during the busy football season.

"I’ve been a news nerd my whole life," Menefee told the New York Post, telling the outlet he consulted fellow FOX NFL Sunday star Michael Strahan about adding the second job. Strahan is a longtime veteran of ABC’s "Good Morning America."

Bianca Peters, who has been co-host of "Good Day New York" since the summer of 2021, will transition to co-host of FOX 5’s "The Noon" with Chris Welch and "The FOX 5 News at 6 p.m." with Natasha Verma.

This isn’t Menefee’s first stint at FOX 5 NY. He first arrived at the station in 1995 and worked for five years as a sports anchor.

"I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to FOX 5 as a member of the Good Day New York family, while also continuing my weekly hang with my brothers on FOX NFL Sunday," he said. "And how cool is it that I get to share this homecoming with the legendary Rosanna Scotto? Way back in the day, my FOX journey began in the same New York studio sitting beside Rosanna on the 10 O’Clock News. This full circle moment is a dream come true. There’s no place like New York. No place. I can’t wait to get back to the energy of the city, the culture, the restaurants, the people, everything that makes it the greatest city in the world."

"Wow! Welcome back @curtmenefee! Looking forward to working with you again," Scotto tweeted.

Menefee has since made a name for himself at FOX, most notably when he joined FOX NFL Sunday in 2007, now working alongside co-host Terry Bradshaw, studio analysts Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan and NFL Insider Jay Glazer.

Menefee also hosts THE OT, a FOX football show that wraps the day after a slate of games with highlights and additional commentary.

He began his career at FOX Sports in 1997 as a sideline reporter. Throughout his time at FOX Sports, Menefee has served as a play-by-play announcer for the network’s NFL, USFL and NFL Europe League coverage in addition to hosting studio shows across a number of sports properties and premier events.

"Curt is a standout member of FOX Sports as well as the ultimate team player," said Lew Leone, senior vice president and general manager of WNYW FOX 5 and WWOR My9. "He’s got the rare ability to combine his journalistic skills, approachability and innate curiosity to connect with morning viewers. I’m thrilled to welcome him to FOX 5 and Good Day New York."

Tune into Good Day New York on FOX 5 at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, to welcome Curt Menefee. You can also watch by downloading the FOX Local app or on fox5ny.com/live.