NFL fans, meet Rosanna Scotto, Curt Menefee’s co-host when he joins Good Day New York

FOX NFL Sunday fans across the country: Meet Rosanna Scotto, a New York City and FOX 5 NY legend who will co-host Good Day New York alongside Curt Menefee.

The longtime sportscaster and "therapist" for the energetic NFL preshow announced that he’s joining our equally energetic morning show beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16.

But Terry Bradshaw and Curt stans don’t need to worry: He’ll keep is FOX NFL Sunday hosting duties while co-anchoring Tuesdays through Fridays on GDNY during the football season.

Who is Rosanna Scotto?

If you live in New York City area, you already know the answer. But to FOX NFL Sunday viewers nationwide: meet our Brooklyn-born big shot.

She has been a member of WNYW-FOX 5 News since 1986. In fact, she’s already worked alongside Menefee! She was anchor of the 10 O’Clock News in 1995 when he joined the team as a sportscaster.

"How cool is it that I get to share this homecoming with the legendary Rosanna Scotto?" Menefee said. "Way back in the day, my FOX journey began in that same New York studio sitting beside Rosanna on the 10 O’Clock News. This full circle moment is a dream come true."

Scotto began her career in television at WTBS, Ted Turner's UHF television station in Atlanta, where she was a reporter for two local programs and an associate producer of the station's evening newscast.

She returned to her native New York in the early 1980s as a reporter for WABC's "Good Morning New York," which eventually became "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee."

After a year with "Good Morning New York" and "The Morning Show," Scotto joined WABC-TV's "Eyewitness News" as a reporter, where she remained until she joined FOX 5.

Scotto has always brought a direct, fair and compassionate style to each one of her stories, always searching for the truth.

Having covered many major stories in the Tri-State area, her assignments have also taken her to Israel, Rome, and across the United States. As a reporter, she won an endless string of coveted assignments including the first exclusive interview with Diana Bianchi, the other woman in the Christie Brinkley divorce case, the Woody Allen/Mia Farrow child custody battle, the notorious "Preppie Murder Trial" and the trials of Joel Steinberg and the "Swiss Nanny."

Scotto also led FOX 5 NY to the forefront in getting Marty Tankleff

a new trial and was granted an exclusive interview with him in jail.

Scotto has won four Emmys for anchoring FOX 5 News at 10 and Good Day New York. She is the winner of the 1995 New York State Associated Press First Place Award for her report "New York Survival Guide" and also the winner of three other Associated Press First Place Awards, including two special Associated Press Award nominations.

Scotto has received a host of honors and awards for her community service work.

She is a graduate of Catholic University and holds a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She received an honorary doctorate from Mount St. Mary College in 2014. She also received an honorary doctorate from St. John's University.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Scotto lives in the New York area with her husband and their two children.

Tune into Good Day New York on FOX 5 at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, to welcome Curt Menefee. You can also watch by downloading the FOX Local app or on fox5ny.com/live.