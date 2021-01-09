Cuomo: Three new cases of UK COVID variant found in NY

article

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that three new cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 have been found in the state.

Two of the cases are related to a man from Saratoga County who was found earlier this week. The third, apparently unrelated case was discovered in Nassau County.

According to health experts, the UK variant of the coronavirus is significantly more transmissible.

The news came as the state's infection rate dropped slightly Friday, down to 6.5% from 7.7%, with another 188 state residents dying due to the coronavirus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that, beginning next week, the state will allow a much wider swath of the public to receive the coronavirus vaccine, including anyone age 75 or over.

According to studies, the coronavirus vaccine works against the new variant of COVID-19.