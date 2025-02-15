Cuomo responds to calls to run for mayor of NYC

The Brief As New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces growing criticism over his legal issues and the migrant crisis, some are wondering if former Governor Andrew Cuomo will make a political comeback. Cuomo, a three-term popular governor, currently leads early polls with 33%. In a letter to New Yorkers, former New York State Comptroller H. Carl McCall, urged Cuomo to consider stepping back into leadership, saying, "In these divisive and troubling times, his voice is needed more than ever."



Cuomo, a three-term popular governor, currently leads early polls with 33%.

With Cuomo leading over Adams, the question of whether he will run is on many minds.

On Thursday, the Staten Island Democratic Party formally backed Cuomo for mayor even though he has not declared he's running.

Donald Trump has many ways to try to harm our beloved city. New York generates an enormous amount of tax dollars to support critical programs including Medicaid, housing assistance, and economic development grants. President Trump wants to keep taking our money while giving little in return. — Open Letter from Former NYS Comptroller H. Carl McCall to New Yorkers

In a letter to New Yorkers, former New York State Comptroller H. Carl McCall, urged Cuomo to consider stepping back into leadership, saying, "In these divisive and troubling times, his voice is needed more than ever."

McCall praised Cuomo’s experience, especially his leadership during the early days of the pandemic, contrasting it with President Donald Trump's administration.

"New Yorkers are smart and they know Andrew well. He has decades of formidable experience, including more than 10 years as our Governor during some of the State’s most trying times," McCall wrote.

As we all struggled through the early days of the pandemic, the contrast between Andrew’s steadfast leadership, thorough preparation and clear articulation of developments and countermeasures was in stark contrast to Donald Trump." — Open Letter from Former NYS Comptroller H. Carl McCall to New Yorkers

McCall spoke highly of Cuomo, saying, "in these uncertain times, [Cuomo’s] voice is needed more than ever."

Cuomo responded, expressing gratitude for McCall’s trust and friendship, calling him a "legendary public servant who broke barriers and served as a role model," and thanked him for his advice over the years.

"Today, in these uncertain times, and after more than four decades of friendship and counsel, I thank him for his faith in me and for his advice, trust and confidence. His sentiments are both humbling and deeply meaningful," Cuomo added.

Who is Carl McCall?

Herman Carl McCall is a former New York State Comptroller, State Senator, and Democratic nominee for Governor in 2002.

He was the first African-American to serve as New York State Comptroller.

McCall is also an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ and serves on the boards of several corporations.

In 1982, he ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for Lieutenant Governor of New York.

Governor Mario Cuomo (Cuomo's father) then appointed him as the state’s Commissioner of Human Rights, a role he held from 1983 to 1984.

In 2002, McCall ran for governor against Republican incumbent George Pataki. After facing off with his primary opponent, former U.S. Housing Secretary Andrew Cuomo, McCall did not secure the nomination.

While the letter has sparked speculation about a possible run, Cuomo has not yet formally declared his candidacy, and it remains unclear if he will pursue it.

The backstory:

Cuomo served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 until his resignation in 2021.

Cuomo resigned following multiple sexual harassment allegations, which he denies.

Why you should care:

New York City will use ranked-choice voting in Primary and Special Elections for Mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, Borough President, and City Council. This change was approved by voters in 2019.

In ranked choice voting, you can rank up to 5 candidates.

First Round: If a candidate gets over 50%, they win.

No Majority? The lowest-ranked candidate is eliminated, and their votes go to voters' next choices.

Repeat: This continues until two candidates remain, and the one with the most votes wins.

Results are final only after all ballots (including absentee) are counted. For the June 27 Primary, ranked-choice voting will be used for City Council races.

Here’s a quick look at the key candidates vying for mayor and what they stand for.

How to vote in NYC

What you can do:

Feb. 14: Last day to change political party enrollment for the primary.

June 9: Last day to change your address before the June primary.

June 14: Last day to change your address before the general election.