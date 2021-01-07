Cuomo, Murphy, De Blasio demand answers on D.C. riot

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for a full, independent investigation into the Capitol security breach.

"It’s not believable that there were just some overmatched capitol police. I am sorry, I don’t accept that," he says.

In his daily briefing, the mayor condemned Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and criticized police for not being more prepared.

Now, he joins a growing list of politicians who want President Trump immediately removed from office, and says the commander in chief’s actions are representative of treason and sedition.

"When a mob incited by a racist leader attacks the seed of government, attacks democracy, what does that sound like to you? does that remind you of some things we’ve seen in history?" DeBlasio adds.

Meantime, Governor Murphy called the events that unfolded in Washington "no accident."

He said federal authorities should identify and arrest the people responsible and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

"The President’s refusal to accept the reality that he lost an election created this. His years of lies and willful misinformation created this. His belief that laws don’t apply to him created this," Murphy mentioned.

Both New York and New Jersey are sending extra security down to the Capitol to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Governor Cuomo says one-thousand guardsmen are heading down to D.C.. for up to two weeks.

He noted that the deployment will not impact the state’s efforts to contain and combat COVID-19.

Governor Murphy authorized the deployment of five-hundred members, as well as 74 state troopers.

"They will likely be there at least through the inauguration. I trust they will represent the highest values of our state and our republic. I wish them and our troopers nothing but the very best," he said.

Deployment of National Guard members will take place over the next three days.