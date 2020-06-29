Cuomo may slow down Phase 3 reopening in New York City due to 'complications'

article

A planned Phase Three reopening in New York City expected to occur on July 6 could be slowed, announced Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Pointing to a lack of compliance with social distancing, increasing COVID-19 cases across the country, and the spread of the virus inside restaurants, Cuomo raised the alarm Monday during a briefing from the city.

"We know that indoor dining has been problematic... that a virus spreads in enclosed indoor areas that have air-conditioning systems. Outdoor dining has worked very well across the state," said Cuomo.

Reopenings have been successful across the state with western New York expected to enter Phase 4 on Tuesday, but allowing for indoor dining in New York City, which is in Phase Two, could be put on hold.

"We will have a final decision by Wednesday so people who operate those types of businesses will know what we are doing," said Cuomo.

Crowds on street corners and in bars have raised concerns that the city is not prepared to enter the next stage following a shutdown three months ago.

"If other states have a higher infection rate probability is that they're going to increase the infection and increase the spread in New York."

Despite his concerns, Cuomo announced the MTV Video Music Awards will take place on August 30 at the Barclays Center.

"There are air filtration devices, air filters, that can actually help with the COVID virus. NASA has studied these. There are HEPA filters that can actually filter out the COVID virus. The COVID virus is 0.1 microns. Any malls that will open in New York, we will make it mandatory that they will have air filtration systems that can filter out the COVID virus."