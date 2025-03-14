Cuomo: 'New York City is in crisis' | Exclusive 1-on-1 interview

The Brief In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY's Rosanna Scotto, Andrew Cuomo said he's running for mayor because "New York City is in trouble." When asked if he should apologize to New York families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 in nursing homes, Cuomo said he was sorry for what they "had to go through." He also discussed his approach to working with President Trump and ICE.



Why is former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo running for mayor of NYC?

"New York City is in trouble. New York City is in crisis," the governor-turned-mayoral candidate told FOX 5 NY's Rosanna Scotto during an exclusive one-on-one interview at the Bronx's Rain Boston Road Senior Center on Friday.

Plus, Cuomo reacts to the Trump administration's crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities and how immigration czar Tom Homan is treating current Mayor Eric Adams.

"If Homan thinks he's going to say to the mayor of New York, pardon the expression, I'll be up your butt. That is no way to treat the mayor of New York. This city deserves more respect," he said.

Cuomo sorry for what families of nursing home COVID victims 'had to go through'

The backstory:

When launching his campaign bid for NYC mayor, Cuomo admitted that he'd made mistakes, but refused to address the scandal surrounding his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His administration faced criticism for requiring nursing homes to accept patients recovering from the virus and was later accused of staging a cover-up to hide the number of COVID-19 deaths in these facilities.

What they're saying:

"There are people, to this day, who are upset. They're still grieving. They're angry with you," Scotto said. "Do you feel that you owe them an apology?"

Cuomo said he was sorry for "what they had to go through."

"All the health experts said to me those were the right regulations… But on the flip side, People didn't get a chance to say goodbye," he told Scotto.