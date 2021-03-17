Cuomo: Indoor exercises classes may resume in NYC on March 22

Like so many businesses, The Powerhouse gym in Bayside, Queens has faced a yearlong shutdown and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's why nighttime manager Kerry Maeroukas says he is thrilled Governor Andrew Cuomo will allow indoor exercise classes to resume Monday, March 22nd at fitness centers in New York City.

"It's a good positive note that the Governor's easing restrictions across New York State which is good news for fitness centers like us," Maeroukas said.

Governor Cuomo also announced that on April 5, the state will lift the 11 p.m. curfew on casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, and gyms.

However, curfews on New York City restaurants, bars, and catered events will stay put for now.

According to Governor Cuomo, getting the state's economic recovery going is one of his many priorities.

Advertisement

"Job three, re-open and re-open with energy and optimism and with a real sense of progress that people can see so they have confidence in New York. New York has taken a beating during COVID. It's important that businesses have confidence in New York," Cuomo said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

The move to allow indoor exercise classes comes after gym owners protested outside City Hall. Last month, some even sued Mayor Bill de Blasio and the state for the right to re-open.

De Blasio did not want to begin indoor exercise classes due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, however, Cuomo once again overrode de Blasio's authority.

Though fitness classes are allowed to resume class size will be capped at 33%. People will be required to wear a mask during classes and gyms must also meet other safety protocols recommended by the CDC.