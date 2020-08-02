Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations in NY at lowest since mid-March

article

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the number of hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19 are at their lowest number since the pandemic began.

Just 556 people statewide were reportedly hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, the lowest number since March 17. Three new deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s three-day rolling average to deaths to four, the lowest number since mid-March. No deaths were reported in New York City.

"We've now conducted over 6 million tests, and the numbers are just about where we want them to be, which is all very good news and says that our plan is working," Governor Cuomo said. "However, context is important, and there are storm clouds on the horizon in the form of new cases throughout the country and a lack of compliance here in the state, and I urge New Yorkers to stay New York Smart and local governments to properly enforce state guidance."

In neighboring New Jersey, just 331 new positive cases were reported, a drop in totals from recent increases that had alarmed local officials. Six new deaths were also reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are over 4.6 million coronavirus cases in the United States, and nearly 155,000 people have died so far.