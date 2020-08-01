New York marks 5 months since first COVID-19 case

article

Saturday marks five months since the first COVID-19 case in New York, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a press release, Cuomo also announced that New York had hit a record number of coronavirus tests on Friday, conducting 82,737 tests with just 0.91 percent of those tests returning positive.

"Our future is dependent on what we do, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands are useful and effective tools as we combat this virus. New Yorkers should continue practicing those basic behaviors and local governments should enforce state guidance. That's what it means to be New York Tough,” Cuomo said.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in neighboring New Jersey, Cuomo has said that he will work with and support the Garden State, while ruling out the possibility of adding New Jersey to New York’s list of restricted states where people must quarantine.

“I don’t know how you could quarantine New Jersey,” Cuomo said. “They don’t fly into New York, you’d have to blockade roads and we are not talking about blockading.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cuomo also announced that the New York State Liquor Authority handed out violations to 41 more establishments across New York City and Long Island on Friday night, with Manhattan receiving the lion’s share at 27. Long Island and Queens each received five, the Bronx received two, and Brooklyn and Staten Island both received one.