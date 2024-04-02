Expand / Collapse search
2024 CT presidential primary election results

By Alex Meier
Published  April 2, 2024 8:00pm EDT
Connecticut
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - Polls have closed, as voters in Connecticut have indicated their support or opposition to the presumptive Republican and Democratic nominees in the 2024 presidential primary elections.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the favorites in their primaries as neither candidate faces a strong challenge. They face no major challengers and already have secured more delegates than they need to win their parties’ nominations at the conventions this summer.

Voters in Connecticut also had the option of voting "uncommitted" if they wanted to register a protest vote against Biden, a Democrat, or Trump, a Republican. 

Connecticut Democratic primary results

CT Democratic primary results map

Connecticut Republican primary results

CT Republican primary results map

The Associated Press contributed to this report.