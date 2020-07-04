Crowds fill Jersey Shore beaches for July 4 weekend

Crowds flocked to the Jersey Shore on July 4 with people anxious to get out of the house and enjoy the holiday weekend as New Jersey eased coronavirus restrictions.

The state's casinos, amusement parks, and water parks reopened ahead of the holiday weekend, along with pools and water parks in other areas of the state. Beaches are also open, albeit at reduced occupancy levels.

However, coronavirus concerns remain, and officials in Cape May County issued an “urgent request” for people to wear face coverings in public and obey social distancing guidelines ahead of an expected influx of visitors.

With motorists in New Jersey seeing the lowest July 4 weekend gas prices in four years at just $2.16 a gallon and a favorable weather forecast, business owners along the Jersey Shore say they are hoping to see a major increase in business this weekend after struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus lockdown.

