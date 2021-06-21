Crime tips to NYC police drop, rewards increased

article

New York City is seeing fewer people willing to provide anonymous tips to help solve crimes.

Statistics released by the mayor on Monday morning show that in 2020 more than 1,000 people called in with tips. For the first six months of 2021, there have been fewer than 500 tips.

"People need encouragement and incentives in some cases," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

In an effort to boost the numbers, the maximum reward for information has been upped from $2,500 to $3,500.

"$3,500 is real money, to say the least, for so many New York City families to make a big difference," de Blasio said.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison says criminals have been capitalizing on mask-wearing since the pandemic began and it has made it more difficult for people to identify people.

More than 3,500 crimes in New York City have been solved, including 1,600 homicides, with tips to Crimestoppers according to city officials.

The hotline was established in 1983 and has paid out more than $2.7 million over the years.

The money is provided by the New York City Police Foundation.

The Crimestoppers hotline is 800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are confidential.

