Coyotes howling in the Bronx are keeping some residents up at night

The Brief Residents in the Bronx say they're losing sleep over loud coyote howls echoing through the Spuyten Duyvil neighborhood at night. Experts say it’s likely just five or six coyotes, but their howling can sound like a much larger pack due to the way sound travels. Coyotes have lived in the Bronx for years, feeding on small animals—and while the noise might be startling, officials say it’s normal territorial behavior.



Residents in one Bronx neighborhood are hearing howls so loud they say it's hard to sleep. A pack of coyotes has made its presence known—and its eerie calls are echoing across apartment buildings and through social media.

What we know:

A group of coyotes has been spotted—and heard—in the Spuyten Duyvil section of the Bronx. The animals have been howling loudly, prompting curiosity, concern, and in some cases, sleepless nights.

One of the now-viral moments was captured by resident Summer Kaltner, who recorded the sounds from her 16th-floor apartment balcony around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

"I just heard the craziest noise," Kaltner said, recalling her surprise. "My first thought was, ‘Oh my goodness, I would not want to be down there with that.’"

The footage shows a haunting chorus of howls echoing from nearby woods.

What they're saying:

Keith Lovett, vice president and director of animal programs at the Bronx Zoo, says while it may sound like a large pack, it’s likely just a few coyotes.

"It’s a little bit deceiving with coyotes," Lovett said. "Even a handful of coyotes that are in a pack or in a general area can sound like a lot more animals than it actually is. It’s probably just five or six animals that are just making a large amount of noise."

As for what the howling means? "It’s territorial," Lovett explained. "They’re basically setting their boundaries. It’s a form of communication, but as much as anything else, it's territorial calling to other animals that may be in the area."

Local perspective:

Residents have reported hearing the coyotes as late—or as early—as 3 a.m., joking that it sounds like a "convention." Some say they’re keeping small pets inside out of caution.

"It’s kind of scary," one person said.

Experts say the presence of coyotes isn’t new and that they've been part of the city's urban landscape for quite some time. Coyotes typically feed on rats, mice, and rabbits.

Why you should care:

Urban coyotes aren’t just a Bronx thing—they’re part of a larger trend of wildlife adapting to city life. Experts say it’s important to recognize and respect their role in the ecosystem.

"Often in urban environments, you lose out on some of that wildlife you’d see in more rural or suburban areas," Lovett said. "So just appreciate it, and recognize that you have wildlife in New York City—and appreciate the calls."