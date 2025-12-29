Coyote spotted walking across frozen pond in Central Park | WATCH

The Brief A coyote was spotted walking across a frozen pond in New York City’s Central Park following a snow storm on Saturday. Video captured by photographer Michael Silverstone shows the animal calmly crossing the park’s frozen Turtle Pond on Saturday morning. Central Park is home to a small population of coyotes. Among them is a well-known pair nicknamed Romeo and Juliet, which park visitors frequently spot near the Delacorte Theater, the site of the Shakespeare in the Park performances each summer.



A coyote was spotted walking across a frozen pond in New York City’s Central Park following a snow storm on Saturday.

What we know:

Video captured by photographer Michael Silverstone shows the animal calmly crossing the park’s frozen Turtle Pond on Saturday morning.

Silverstone shared the video on Instagram, writing that he was relieved to learn the animal was a wild coyote and not a lost pet. "The things you see in NYC!" he wrote.

Local perspective:

Central Park is home to a small population of coyotes.

Among them is a well-known pair nicknamed Romeo and Juliet, which park visitors frequently spot near the Delacorte Theater, the site of the Shakespeare in the Park performances each summer.