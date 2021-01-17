COVID vaccine sites open at NYCHA complexes, but issues remain

Five state-run coronavirus vaccine sites have opened at NYCHA complexes across New York City as the city continues to attempt to ramp up its effort to vaccinate New Yorkers against the rampaging virus.

However, problems with the rollout of vaccinations continue to frustrate eligible recipients, some of whom show up for appointments to receive the vaccine, only to be turned away.

"I made an appointment on Wednesday. I have a confirmation on my phone, and I came from downtown Brooklyn just to find out that they are only vaccinating the people who live in this building," said one person who spoke to FOX 5 NY.

In addition to the state-run NYCHA vaccination sites, three city-run NYCHA sites have also launched this weekend.

Both the governor and Mayor's office told FOX 5 NY that they are jointly coordinating these efforts and want to get vaccines to as many communities of color as possible.

Last week, FOX 5 NY reported that NYPD officers and detectives were helping to administer vaccines at the city-run NYCHA sites after the city called on the department to assist after seeing how efficient it was at vaccinating its own members.