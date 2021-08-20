COVID vaccine mandate for NYC public high school sports

Expand / Collapse search
By Wire and Staff Report
Published 
Updated 52 mins ago
High School Sports
FOX 5 NY
article

A spray bottle with disinfectant on the bleachers next to a basketball. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - New York City's public schools will require COVID-19 vaccinations for student-athletes and coaches participating in "high-risk" sports including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, rugby and bowling, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

The students and coaches will have to get at least one dose before the start of competitive play, de Blasio said on radio station WNYC.

Bowling, while not a contact sport like football or wrestling, is on the list because it is indoors, de Blasio said.

Masks will be required for all students and staff when school start on Sept. 13, but while the mayor has urged all New Yorkers who are eligible for COVID-19 shots to get them, vaccination is not required either for school staff or for students over 12.

Asked about the possibility of requiring public school teachers to be vaccinated, de Blasio said, "We’re actively looking right now at different actions we could take."

The move comes as vaccine mandates were put into place for indoor dining, entertainment and more venues. 

RELATED: More businesses added to NYC COVID vaccine proof mandate

NYC vaccination mandate

Proof of vaccination is going to be required at many New York City businesses — bars, restaurants, bowling centers, gyms, and more — starting on Aug. 17, 2021.

 With the Associated Press