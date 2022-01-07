COVID test sites to open at 4 more subway stations

article

To help manage the huge number of people seeking screening for COVID-19, the state will set up testing sites at four more New York City subway stations next week. The sites will offer walk-in PCR testing with no appointments required.

"As we remind New Yorkers to come back to work, we want you to know that the subways are safe, and testing is readily available at many stations," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "It's easy and quick, so come out and take advantage of this easy way to ensure you and your loved ones are safe."

These four sites — one each in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn — will join seven testing sites already up and running in subway stations since December.

Opening Tuesday, Jan. 11

Manhattan

125th Street, A/B/C/D lines; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bronx

Bedford Park, B/D lines; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Opening Wednesday, Jan. 12

Queens

Queens Plaza, E/M/R lines; Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brooklyn

Coney Island/Stillwell Avenue, D/F/N/Q lines; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

—

Already Open

Manhattan

Times Square–42nd Street, 1/2/3/7/​A/​C/​E/N/​Q/​R/​W/S lines; Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Central Terminal; 4/5/6/7/S lines; Monday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

34th Street–Penn Station, 1/2/3/A/C/E lines; Monday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bronx

E. 180th Street, 2/5 lines; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Queens

Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street, 7/E/F/M/R lines; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jamaica–179th Street, F line; Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brooklyn

Advertisement

Broadway Junction, A/C/J/L/Z lines; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.