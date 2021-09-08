'COVID hit me really hard', Boxer Oscar De La Hoya released from hospital

article

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya is out of the hospital after fighting COVID-19.

He spent three days in the hospital after contracting the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.

De La Hoya posted his announcement on Twitter Wednesday saying, "I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it."



After testing positive for COVID, De La Hoya pulled out of his fight against Victor Belfort. The two were set to square off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 11. It is unclear if that fight will be postponed to a later date.

De La Hoya fought professionally from 1992 to 2008 and had already stepped away from the ring once. His last bout came in a loss to Manny Pacquiao via a referee technical decision in December 2008. He beat Steve Forbes via unanimous decision in May 2008.

