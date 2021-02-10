COVID: California's first cases of South African variant detected in Bay Area

As California's latest COVID surge recedes, new variants of the virus are sprouting up across the state.

Genomic testing labs in California have already identified 159 cases of the more transmissible UK strain and 1,203 cases of the West Coast variants, also known as B.1.429 and B.1.427. And according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, a new strain has spread to California —the South African variant.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Newsom revealed that the state's first cases of the South African variant were discovered in the Bay Area.

"Two cases have been reported through Stanford. One in Santa Clara County and one in Alameda County," the governor confirmed.

Health leaders are concerned about the new strains, but not shocked. Dr. Dean Blumberg, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at UC Davis, told KCRA, the virus mutates about two times per month.

Even though the nation has reached a turning point in the pandemic with the development of vaccines, new variants could be less susceptible to currently approved immunizations, according to the Washington Post.