Cousin of Brooklyn boy shot and killed in car has six bullets inside body

Jenna Ellis, 20, the cousin of Kade Lewin, 12, of East Flatbush, who was shot and killed while sitting in Ellis' car last week, remained hospitalized Monday with six bullets in her body, said Mayor Eric Adams.

Ellis was behind the wheel of the Toyota Camry on Mar. 31 on East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard at about 7:45 p.m. when a gunman who had been circling the block looking for his target opened fire.

Ellis, a college student working two jobs, was shot multiple times and taken to Kings County Hospital Center where she underwent surgery and was expected to survive. An 8-year-old relative who was in the backseat was not struck. Lewin was declared dead at the scene.

"Young Jenna is still in the hospital with six bullets. Six bullets," said Adams pointing to a photo of Ellis held up by her mother.

Kade Lewin, 12, and Jenna Ellis, 20, were shot while sitting inside Ellis' car eating. Lewin was killed. Ellis was hospitalized. (FOX 5 NY)

Ellis, Kade and the passenger had pulled over to eat when the shooting erupted.

"Now she sits in a hospital blaming herself for the violence of someone," added Adams.

The family pleaded for the public's help finding the suspects.

"My nephew is gone. My daughter, laid up in the hospital, blaming herself. Why should she be blaming herself? If you see something, say something. This must be stopped. I didn't know it would be my family," said Ellis' mother as she stood next Lewin's mother.

Police said they were searching for two black sedans that were exchanging gunfire and fled the scene. One went down East 58th Street and the other down Linden Boulevard.

Adams asked the public to consider making a donation to help offset the costs of a funeral for Lewin. All donations can be made at the LisaDozierFuneral Service.com.

