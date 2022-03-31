Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old boy killed in shooting in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Police at the scene of a shooting in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Via Citizen.com)

NEW YORK - Someone opened fire in Brooklyn Thursday evening, killing a 12-year-old boy and critically wounding a 20-year-old woman who were sitting inside a parked car, police said.

The shooting happened near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush at about 7:45 p.m., police said. 

The wounded woman was taken to Kings County Hospital Center in critical but stable condition.

Police hadn't made any arrests as of 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.