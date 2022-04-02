12-year-old Brooklyn boy's shooting leaves community shaken

The NYPD and a shaken community are still searching for answers to crucial questions following the senseless shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn on Thursday.

According to police, 12-year-old Kade Lewin was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was sitting in the passenger seat of a Toyota Camry on East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush at about 7:45 p.m., when a gunman who had been circling the block looking for his target opened fire.

Police say the gunman shot at the wrong car, unloading as many as 12 rounds in the direction where the boy was sitting.

A 20-year-old girl was shot three times and is recovering at a hospital after undergoing surgery, while an 8-year-old sitting in the car as well was uninjured.

On Friday night, community anti-violence groups and politicians joined together to call for an end to the cycle of gun violence.

"I want people to imagine your 12-year-old son is no longer here because someone shot and killed him," said New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Thus far, there are no leads in the case. Police are asking for public help bringing the gunman to justice.

