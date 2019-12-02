Couple has sex on subway platform

article

A couple decided to have Sunday morning sex on a Manhattan subway platform in front of shocked riders and now police are trying to identify them.

The NYPD says it happened about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, on the "4" and "5" train platform inside the Bowling Green subway station in Lower Manhattan.

The 200-pound man started having sex with the woman on the platform in front of several other subway riders.

It was unclear if they got on the train after they got off but police did release a photograph of the man.

They did not have a photo or any information on the woman.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police said that all calls are strictly confidential.