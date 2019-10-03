NYPD monitoring subway surveillance cameras to help combat homeless problem

The NYPD will now be observing over 100 MTA subway surveillance cameras as part of efforts to combat the city’s homeless problem.

The program will be run out of a joint crisis coordination center in downtown Brooklyn.

It is currently unclear which stations will be monitored, but officials say they are targeting “quality of life” and public safety concerns.

The initiative comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo called on the MTA to add 500 new transit cops to its ranks.

However, the new program has its critics, some of whom say it’s attempting to tackle a complicated problem in the wrong way.

“Just investing in some kind of surveillance system in the subways seems totally disconnected from the continuum of services we actually should be investing in,” said City Councilman Stephen Levin. “It’s really up to us as a city to re-examine this issue, think about what the right policy should be and then work to fund it.”