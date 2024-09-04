Straphanger sweeties: Couple finds love on NYC subway during morning commute on A train

People all over the world join hands, welcome aboard the NYC love train.

Why stay up late swiping, when you can meet the love of your life on a subway train on your way to work?

Anastasia Gregory and Spencer Seabaugh found themselves face-to-face on an uptown A train in 2022 at the tail-end of the pandemic before they fell in love.

Seabaugh, a Kanas native, who works in finance, says he's "the luckiest guy in the world."

"On the subway, I don't think the math works for a a man approaching a woman. — Spencer Seabaugh, husband-to-be

Anastasia says she was not expecting to meet the love of her life during her morning commute to work, but she did.

Now the couple is engaged to be married in the fall.

Straphanger sweeties

"I approached him first, actually, so I was on my way to work, actually running a little bit late if we're being honest."

She says she noticed Spencer standing on the platform waiting for a train that was pulling in. She says she thought to herself, "I gotta get on."

"I sat down. He sat down across from me, and we kept making eye contact," she explained.

"I mean, how often does that happen? You know?" — Anastasia Gregory, bride-to-be

She says that after staring at each other for some time, she figured he would make the first move--right?--no.

"I've never hit on a guy in my life," she says, but that after several stops, she felt compelled to do so anyway.

Anastasia then, sat next to him, opened her phone to a new contact, and handed him the phone.

NYC love story

"I didn't say anything, just gave him my phone, he put in his phone number, we started talking, and the rest is history," she says.

When asked what he initially thought about Anastatsia handing him her phone, Spencer said he thought, "this woman is beautiful. I mean, the dark eyes, dark hair, beautiful features. I was excited."

Without hesitation, Spencer put his number in her phone.

"I lucked out there," Spencer explained.

"It was March 2022, and so when she came over, I at first thought [since] she had a mask on, and I didn't, that I was getting in trouble," he says. "[But after] I saw the phone contact and after the eye contacted it made a little bit more sense."

Spencer explained that he would have made the first move, but that it probably wouldn't have been best. "I mean, on the subway, I don't think the math works for a man approaching a woman. I don't know if you'd agree, but there are certain environments that are probably not the best--but I was lucky she did. And I think God for that."

FOX 5 Meteorologist Nick Gregory and daughter Anastasia Gregory.

The couple says the chemistry was immediate as they started talking on the train.

They texted a couple of hours after getting off the train, had their first date days later, before making it official a month after that.

When asked if they would get married in the subway, the couple said no, but that they would incorporate the subway theme somehow.

The couple is expected to get married on Nov. 2nd this year.

Anastasia, who is FOX 5 NY meteorologist Nick Gregory's daughter, says her father has already made preparations for the "big Greek wedding," with folk dancers and a live band.