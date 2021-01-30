Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 12:00 AM EST until TUE 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
2
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until TUE 6:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

Coronavirus stimulus payment may arrive as a debit card, IRS says

By Brie Stimson
Published 
Money
FOX Business
article

Borrowing a little money could help if you’re in a pinch. (iStock)

While the vast majority of the more than 100 million $600 coronavirus stimulus checks approved by Congress late last year were deposited directly into Americans’ bank accounts, several million others were sent through prepaid debit cards and in paper checks.

This time around, the IRS said earlier this month, it will be sending around 8 million debit cards "to speed delivery of the payments to reach as many people as soon as possible."

The IRS urged Americans to watch their mail closely for a check or debit card after some mistook checks during last spring’s initial $1,200 stimulus payments for junk mail.

The debit card will be sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal and the card has the Visa name on its front and the issuing bank name, MetaBank, N.A., on the back.

The agency added that people who got a direct deposit in the initial $1,200 payment could be paid by a different method this time.

The debit cards are good anywhere Visa Debit Cards are accepted, the IRS said on its website.

Americans can go to the IRS website to check if their payment has already been sent.

READ MORE AT FOXBUSINESS.COM

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!