Coronavirus outbreak at homeless shelter near Salt Lake City

article

Salt Lake County officials reported a COVID-19 outbreak Friday at a homeless center for men near Salt Lake City where 94 of 205 people tested positive.

Tests were done after two men tested positive last week at the Men's Resource Center in South Salt Lake, county officials said in a news release.

The men who tested positive for the new coronavirus were moved to a county isolation facility where they can monitor their symptoms and recover.

Coronavirus items

>SPECIAL COVERAGE - 24 Hours: The fight for New York

>MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The county said it is implementing a plan to prevent other cases but acknowledged in that maintaining social distancing is difficult in a building that has up to 300 people.

Advertisement

No new people are allowed to check in to the center and no guests are allowed.