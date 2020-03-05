Coronavirus fears in Westchester County continue to rise as total number of cases increases

Awareness is at an all-time high in Westchester County after a cluster of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, two employees at Iona College in New Rochelle have been placed under self-quarantine and an ice skating rink in Yonkers was temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitization after members of a local hockey team who recently played on the rink were put in quarantine for possible contact with COVID-19.

Two public school districts in Mount Vernon and Hastings also closed, as well as suspending all after-school activities.

Meanwhile, for students at Iona College, the school says it is deep cleaning and sanitizing their facilities, but not saying where the two employees worked on campus. The school has also cancelled all of their spring break service trips and international programs, with no decision made ye ton summer or fall cancellations.