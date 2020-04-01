Coronavirus deaths in NJ reach 355; over 22,000 total cases

article

New Jersey slashed regulations for some health care providers to make it easier for them to work confronting the coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday, as the death toll from the virus more than doubled to 355 since earlier this week.

An executive order cuts red tape for health care workers with out-of-state licenses or credentials from other countries so that they can work in New Jersey hospitals, Murphy said.

The development came the same day that Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said that a surge of cases is hitting northern New Jersey.

“Community spread is here in New Jersey and it's here to stay for a while,” she said.

The total number of cases in the state climbed to more than 22,000, up about 3,000 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll climbed by more than 90 people overnight to 355. New Jersey began the week with about 160 COVID-19 deaths.

“We're going to be in hunkered-down mode for a while,” Murphy said.

TAX, BUDGET DAYS MOVED

New Jersey's income tax deadline will move from April 15 to July 15 and the state budget deadline will move from June 30 to September 30 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Murphy and legislative leaders announced Wednesday.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships, financial strain, and disruptions for many New Jerseyans and New Jersey businesses," the leaders said.

Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin will move any necessary legislation and supplemental appropriations to get the state through the rest of the fiscal year, the leaders said. All three men are Democrats.

The change in the income tax filing deadline mirrors what the federal government announced last month.

The details of the budget are unclear. Murphy had proposed a $40.9 billion spending plan that called for increased spending for schools, public pensions and New Jersey Transit, but the economic impact the virus will have on state finances looks dire given a sharp rise in unemployment claims.

The state will need as much cash as possible from the federal government, Murphy said.

MORE VENTILATORS

The state got 350 new ventilators from the federal governments, bringing the statewide total of new equipment to 650, according to the governor.

The state needs 2,300 ventilators from federal officials, Murphy said.

"Right now, do we have enough ventilators? No. Do we have enough PPE? No. Do we have enough beds? No. Do we have enough Health-care workers? No. Four emphatic nos," the governor said. "Do we have a plan for each of those? Yes but we need a lot of things to go right across all four of those dimensions. But we are not where we need to be or will have to be."

