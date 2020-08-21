Expand / Collapse search

Coronavirus, crime, education concerns helping push people out of New York City

New York City
Leaving New York City

Vacancy rates are rising in New York City as more people choose to leave. But the coronavirus isn’t the only reason people are departing.

NEW YORK - While some New Yorkers are choosing to ride out this uncertain time, others are contemplating leaving the city they love.

For Sylvie Jordan, that thought has become a bittersweet reality.

“We are concerned about a second wave, and we just decided to plan and buy a home sooner than we had expected because of COVID,” Jordan says.

Jordan and her fiancè are packing their bags to head to the Connecticut suburbs, which they feel is a safer environment during a pandemic.

Fears of growing violence and the coronavirus have a lot of people choosing to move out of New York City.

“You just have your own space in a home, versus in a building, so I think that was a huge impact. Also, to have a place for our children to come,” Jordan explains.

Other families say their decision to leave was partly based around the shift to remote or hybrid learning.

Libbie Wolkowitz has twin daughters going into Kindergarten and another baby on the way.

“We might go virtual just because of the new baby for a few weeks and let the kids get settled,” she explains.

According to FlatRate Moving, the number of moves in New York City alone has increased by 46.3% between March 15th and August 15th compared to the same time last year.

The company says most people are moving to Long Island, Westchester, Dutchess and Ulster counties.

"There has been definitely an uptick in the crime that has made us rethink, ‘What’s the best place for our family to be,’” Wolkowitz adds.

Both women say, no matter where the pandemic brings them, the memories they’ve created here will last a lifetime.

Many young people are fleeing New York City due to the pandemic, part of an exodus that could have a serious economic impact on the city.