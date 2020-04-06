Coronavirus cases on Long Island near 30,000

The first case of the coronavirus was diagnosed on Long Island just over a month ago. Now there are more than 15,000 positive cases in Nassau County and more than 13,000 in Suffolk County.

Officials report COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 500 Long Islanders.

"We have one day where we have the number of discharges being larger than the number of new admissions," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

Nassau County is reporting 2,196 COVID-related hospitalizations and 454 patients on ventilators. In Suffolk, 1,463 patients are hospitalized and 546 in the ICU. Hospitals across Long Island are continuing to expand the number of available beds.

"[We have] 3,215 hospital beds in the County--that's an increase of 29--and currently we have 696 ICU beds," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Both county executives noted the rate of hospitalization is slowing, indicating that Long Island is approaching the plateau. While they do say it shows that social distancing is working, they added that it's important to not stop too soon.

"Just because we get to the plateau or apex, or the crest of the wave, whatever you're calling it doesn't mean you snap your fingers and life turns back to normal," Curran said.

As far as equipment, officials say hospitals on Long Island are getting by but are banking on more protective gear and ventilators to help fight the virus.

Healthcare workers are being hailed as heroes as the East Meadow Fire Department took a few minutes on Monday morning to thank the brave men and women on the front lines.