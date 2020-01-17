Cops save a terrified cat stuck in a car's engine block

Police officers in Tennessee rescued a cat from the engine of a car that was parked outside a courthouse on Thursday.

Body camera footage shared by the Chattanooga Police Department shows an officer working to free the squeaking cat and eventually pulling it to safety.

Police said the cat was not injured.

"A fortunate feline had a team of homicide investigators come to its rescue outside of court today. The very vocal cat quickly took off unscathed," police said in a Facebook post. "We cannot say the same for one of the investigators, though."