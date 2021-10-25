Expand / Collapse search

NYPD: Armed robber shoots man on subway

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated October 26, 2021
Greenwich Village
FOX 5 NY

Subway shooting arrest

Cops have arrested a suspect in an attempted robbery and a shooting on the subway. Police said the suspect is also believed to have robbed a bodega and two banks.

NEW YORK - UPDATE: Police have arrested a suspect in this shooting as well as several other violent incidents.

----

EARLIER REPORT: Police are investigating a shooting that happened on a crowded subway train during the Monday evening rush hour. The man police are looking for in connection with the shooting is believed to be behind several incidents in just over a 24-hour period.

A man armed with a handgun threatened a 42-year-old man who was sitting in a northbound N subway train in Lower Manhattan, Assistant Chief Vincent Coogan said. The gunman demanded that the victim give up his phone. 

The commuter apparently "didn't comply fast enough" so the gunman fired one shot, hitting the victim in the left leg, the assistant chief said.

When the train pulled into the Union Square station, the gunman ran off, followed by a man who had witnessed the shooting, Coogan said.

Crime spree arrest announcement

NYPD Chief of Transit Kathleen O'Reilly announced the arrest of a suspect in a series of violent robberies in Manhattan. Police say the man robbed two banks and a bodega, and also shot a man on a subway car.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"Our officers who responded immediately applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg, who was then removed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment," he said. "He's in stable condition."

The gunman got away, Coogan said. 

Police officers were gathering evidence, video footage, and statements. 

Northbound trains on the N, Q, R, and W lines bypassed the stations as police investigated what happened.

Subway shooting briefing

Assistant Chief Vincent Coogan talks about an attempted robbery and shooting that happened on a subway train.

Subway station shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at the Union Square subway station on Monday evening.