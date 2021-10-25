NYPD: Armed robber shoots man on subway

UPDATE: Police have arrested a suspect in this shooting as well as several other violent incidents.

----

EARLIER REPORT: Police are investigating a shooting that happened on a crowded subway train during the Monday evening rush hour. The man police are looking for in connection with the shooting is believed to be behind several incidents in just over a 24-hour period.

A man armed with a handgun threatened a 42-year-old man who was sitting in a northbound N subway train in Lower Manhattan, Assistant Chief Vincent Coogan said. The gunman demanded that the victim give up his phone.

The commuter apparently "didn't comply fast enough" so the gunman fired one shot, hitting the victim in the left leg, the assistant chief said.

When the train pulled into the Union Square station, the gunman ran off, followed by a man who had witnessed the shooting, Coogan said.

"Our officers who responded immediately applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg, who was then removed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment," he said. "He's in stable condition."

The gunman got away, Coogan said.

Police officers were gathering evidence, video footage, and statements.

Northbound trains on the N, Q, R, and W lines bypassed the stations as police investigated what happened.