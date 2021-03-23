Cops: Long Island dog-sitter abandoned puppy in dumpster

A Long Island man who was supposed to be dog-sitting a puppy was arrested for abandoning the pooch in a dumpster, police said Tuesday.

A 59-year-old woman found the 17-week-old puppy in a dumpster in Babylon on March 15, Suffolk County police said. She brought the pup to an animal hospital and called 911, they said.

Officers investigated and determined that Thami Stafyleras, 44, of Mineola, had left the dog in the dumpster, police said. Stafyerleras, of Mineola, was arrested on a charge of abandoning an animal. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charge.

Police said Stafyleras had agreed to care for the puppy while the dog's owner, who lives in Huntington Station, was away.

The puppy, a Pomsky named Louie, is in good health and will be returned to his owner, police said.